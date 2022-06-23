Coding is the latest educational buzz word and for good reason.
The school holiday workshop for kids between the ages of five and 13 is for kids who love technology.
It offers fun activities that empower kids to design, code and create, and spark a passion. Code Camp has a range of camps, ideal for the aspiring YouTubers, animators, gaming coders, DJs and next generation of drone pilots.
Code Camp has various programs that teach skills specialising in animation, DJ'ing, drone piloting, web building, YouTubing and for the first time has launched a new 'Minions Animation Camp' for ages five to seven, including a 'Code your own Minions Game' option in their Spark and Ignite Coding Camps for ages seven to 12.
There are Code Camp sites at Woolooware Public School, Gymea Bay Public School and Lugarno Public School, starting from $260 for two to three day programs.
