St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Developer contribution "reforms" will cost Bayside Council $10 million a year

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Infrastructure Contributions) proposes that developers contribute more to the State Government and less towards local priorities and projects.

The State Government's proposed developer contribution reforms will cost Bayside Council $10 million a year or $140 million over the next 15 years and will mean an immediate increase in rates, council has warned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.