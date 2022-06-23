St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New family entertainment centre at Westfield Miranda next to rooftop cinemas and restaurants receives approval

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new indoor entertainment centre will adjoin the rooftop cinemas and restaurants.

Plans for a new indoor family entertainment centre next to rooftop cinemas and restaurants at Westfield Miranda have been given the green light.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.