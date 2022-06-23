Plans for a new indoor family entertainment centre next to rooftop cinemas and restaurants at Westfield Miranda have been given the green light.
The centre will include ten pin bowling, laser tag, interactive theatre, amusement machines, bar, lounge and dining facilities.
Sutherland Shire approved the development application (DA) by Scentre Group, which owns and operates what are now called Westfield living centres.
Plans for the $500,000 project include a new rooftop entry and connections to the cinema and lifestyle precinct.
The only written objection included on the council's online DA register opposed the proposed operating hours until 1am, seven days a week.
"Allowing an increase in the trading hours for this tenancy sets a precedence for other tenancies to increase trading hours which will detrimentally impact the amenity of the surrounding residential units. Increasing the trading hours will result in amenity impacts to the surrounding residential areas by way of noise and increased traffic congestion," the submission stated.
"The residents of the surrounding units have historically been impacted by after hours noise from the centre, especially the restaurant and entertainment precinct.
"To allow this tenancy to set a precedence for trading hours would open the door to increased noise transmission beyond acceptable levels.
"It is widely known that increases to noise levels directly corollate with reduced amenity and well-being of residents thus allowing late night trading beyond midnight would be of great detriment to the surrounding residential community.
The submission also questioned after-hours access points.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
