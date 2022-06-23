Weekends saved as State Government reverses plan for construction on Sundays

The NSW State Government's decision to reverse its proposal to expand construction hours across Sundays and public holidays has been hailed as a win for local government.
"During COVID there were changes made to the operating hours that building works could take place on Sundays and public holidays and this was approved by the NSW Government, Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry told last night's (June 22) council meeting.
This caused quite lot of angst for residents where their weekends were quite disrupted by building noise, she said.
"The extension of construction hours which allowed building works to take place on Sundays and public holidays, approved during COVID by the NSW government, was set to be extended indefinitely by Planning Minister, Anthony Roberts," Cr Curry said in a Mayoral Minute.
"There was no consultation with the community despite the Minister's assurance that there would be an agreed-upon approach supporting the construction industry and balancing the interests of the community.
"I am delighted to advise that given the strong opposition expressed by our council and local governments across Sydney, the State Government has backed down.
"They have finally acknowledged the lack of consultation and the negative impact on residents' amenity that would have resulted from constant, unrelenting construction activity."
Cr Curry added that it was a good outcome for the community in that their one day of rest will not be disrupted by development occurring next door.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
