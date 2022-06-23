Car ploughs into a house at Blakehurst

A car ploughed into a house at Blakehurst on Thursday evening.
Shortly before 5.30pm, NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to reports a car had flipped and crashed into a house on Kings Georges Road.
Three paramedic road crews and a NSW Ambulance Inspector were dispatched to the scene.
On arrival, paramedics cared for a female patient believed to be in her 50s, while officers from Fire and Rescue NSW worked to remove her safely from the vehicle.
She was treated for neck and limb injuries, and taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
"Paramedics arriving on scene were faced with a patient trapped in a car on its side, up against the front porch of the house," NSW Ambulance Inspector Ben Saywell said.
"Working alongside officers from Fire and Rescue NSW, paramedics provided pain relief to the patient, treated her injuries and prepared her for transport to hospital.
"This accident could easily have so much worse for all involved."
