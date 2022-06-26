The St George District Rugby League Football Club has officially announced their Team for arguably the most famous and successful history of the Club (1956-1966) the years when they won a world record 11 consecutive Premierships, along with the birth of the modern era that captured a further two Premierships (1967-1981) in the Spirit of the Red V Museum at Kogarah last week.
As part of their centenary celebrations the Dragons have now announced the first four of six, "Teams of the eras" in the lead-up to the official announcement of the Dragons Team of the Century on July 20, 2022.
The "Never Before, Never Again" era team featured four Immortals and 12 Rugby League Hall of Members and with Team of the Era inductee Brian Graham, describing the team and moment as an honour.
"It is just marvelous to see those great names remembered and to have played with those players is amazing and brings back great memories," said Graham upon accepting his honour. "It is an absolute honour to have played with them and to be included in this team.
"St George is just the greatest ... the club was full of great people, and still is, and they looked after the players.
"If you look around the country there are just so many supporters, wherever you go there is always St George supporters because of the great players and people at this club
Amazingly, the 1967-1982 team includes some of the greats from the Never Before Never Again era and stars of St George's 1977 and 1979 Premiership winning teams including Ted Goodwin, Rod Reddy, Steve Edge and Craig Young.
"It is unbelievable that my name is up there with the likes of Gasnier, Raper and Smith," said Goodwin.
"I'm glad I am there but I didn't want the wing, I didn't like that position much, I liked to play fullback, with a bit more room to move.
"To pull on the 'Red V' with these great players was the ultimate for me and I can still remember the first day I ever pulled it on the jersey.
"I had caught the train from Dapto and words can't even explain the feeling, my whole body changed, it was tremendous and such an unbelievable feeling."
The celebrations were held in conjunction with the Men of League with members and volunteers of the Southern Sydney Chapter (St George, Cronulla, Canterbury) in attendance. Bruce Thompson was presented with a signed 1977 premiership jersey to use for Men of League fundraising going forward.
Former players including Brian Graham, Ted Goodwin, Steve Edge, John French and Chairman Craig Young were also on hand to celebrate the great club's historic team announcements.
