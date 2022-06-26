After a century of historic football games the Dragons first four of their six, "Teams of the eras" have been selected in the lead-up to the announcement of the Dragons Team of the Century.
Former Dragons and Leagues Club Chairman Warren Lockwood and present Leagues Club Chairman Ralph Piggot were in attendance at the Spirit of the Red V Museum along with other Directors of St George Leagues Club and the Football Club.
In a team that could never be replicated and a team that built the foundations of the greatest grand final run of all time,where they won 11 straight premierships - the 1956-1966 Team of the Era is:
Graeme Langlands, Eddie Lumsden, Reg Gasnier, Billy Smith, Johnny King, Brian Clay, Bob Bugden, Johnny Raper, Norm Provan, Harry Bath, Kevin Ryan, Ken Kearney, Billy Wilson.
Bench: Ian Walsh, Elton Rasmussen, Brian Graham, Monty Porter. Coached by Norm Provan
The 1967-1981 Team of the Era- the years of Changa, Billy and Baths Babes, where the Red V still brought home two premierships the team is:
Graeme Langlands, Ted Goodwin, Graham Quinn, Reg Gasnier, Johnny King, Phil Hawthorne, Billy Smith, Johnny Raper, Barry Beath, Rod Reddy, Craig Young, Steve Edge, John Wittenberg.
Bench: Tony Branson, Steve Morris, Robert Stone, Ken Maddison; Coached by Harry Bath
The Teams of the Era's for 1982 - 98 and 1999 - 2021 will be announced on July 6 and the Team of the Century will be announced on July 20.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
