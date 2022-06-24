St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Business

Businesses chase winners' title in Fresh Awards 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 24 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be the ultimate battle of the blooms and a high aim for produce perfection for the Fresh Awards 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.