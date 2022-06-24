It will be the ultimate battle of the blooms and a high aim for produce perfection for the Fresh Awards 2022.
Several St George and Sutherland Shire businesses are finalists in the annual awards that celebrate the 'best of the best' in the fruit, vegetable and flower industries.
Hosted by Sydney Markets, the awards shine a light of recognition for businesses that have come out on top in fine form.
This year there are 63 finalists across 15 award categories vying to be crowned the winners.
Retailers and growers were evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program. They are judged on produce quality and freshness, customer service, industry knowledge, store appearance and innovative approaches.
Sydney Markets' Chairman, John Pearson, acknowledged the entries and nominations received this year.
"I'm inspired by how quickly these businesses have adapted to change over the past two years," he said. "There has been a significant increase in online shopping and click and collect within the fresh industry and these retailers have worked tirelessly to keep up with consumer's needs."
This year sees the introduction of a new award category, non-retail/studio florist. This new award recognises floral businesses for their achievements in originality, expression and visual composition in areas including events and styling, floral design and visual merchandising.
After a two-year hiatus, the event will take place at the International Convention Centre Sydney on June 29.
CATEGORY FINALISTS
Greengrocer awards
Retail presentation finalist:
Knowledge in action finalist:
Service excellence finalists:
Best medium business finalists:
Best large business finalists:
Florist awards
Retail presentation finalist:
Service excellence finalist:
Merchandising and branding finalists:
Non-retail/studio florist finalist:
Fresh content award finalist:
