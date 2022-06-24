St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Menai High School student among NSW best in essay writing for ClubsNSW Premier's WWII Memorial Tour

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:25am
Literary recognition: Menai High School's Kathleen Polson, pictured front, second from the left, is one of six NSW students to receive notable recognition for their writing skills.

Menai High School's Kathleen Polson is among the six students who have scored top marks for their essay writing, which will see them tour historic WWII sites in Japan and Hawaii as part of the ClubsNSW Premier's WWII Memorial Tour.

EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

