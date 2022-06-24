The unfortunate power held by Hitler, was facilitated by his ability to create division amongst the German people. In 1933 Hitler created the Reich Ministry for Public Enlightenment and Propaganda, Hitler appointed Nazi Politician Joseph Goebbels as chief propagandist. The propaganda distributed was used to manipulate and persuade the feared German public to Nazi ideology, which saw Jewish people wrongly targeted. The effects of propaganda was most successful in the times of the Great Depression. Violence and division thrives in times of uncertainty, suffering people seek guidance in hope to return to a place of safety and comfort. It is during these times, people with totalitarian desires sight opportunity and are able to manipulate the thinking of many, through the distribution of propaganda. Examples of this include antisemitic stories in the newspaper and films. Great division was created by the repeated antisemitism that was put out by the Nazi party. In 2020 the world was paralysed by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Never had the world been halted in such a way since the devastation of WW2. In March 2020 America's New York was stated as an epicentre for Covid-19. In response to the spread of the virus, Donald Trump, America's president at the time, referred to Covid-19 as the "Chinese Virus". Trump's rhetoric influenced a wave of racism towards Asian communities. Newspapers have stated that, "anti-Asian hate crimes" had increased 145% in several States in America in 2020 after President Trump had used negative language toward China.