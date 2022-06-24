St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside calls for release of findings of M5 East and M8 performance review

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:25am, first published 12:28am
Taking a toll: Trucks rumbling through Bexley. Picture: John Veage

Bayside Council is calling on the State Government to release the findings of their study into the impact of the M5 East and M8 tolls on toll avoidance and traffic volumes on local roads.

