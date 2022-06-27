It was certainly a golf day with a difference as the Nova Employment Amputee Golf Day at Beverly Park highlighted the importance of giving people with disabilities opportunities for meaningful employment.
The idea is that if people with no arms or legs or with some other challenging disability can be good at one of the most difficult games in the world, then they can perform at all types of jobs.
The amputee golf day was held after four months of weather delays and participants made the most of the fairways and fair weather.
Empower Golf Australia runs golf clinics and coaching across Australia to support disabled individuals returning or wanting to improve their game.
They also have developed the Paragolfer, gripping solutions and other adaptive equipment that they can offer people with disabilities who want to play golf.
Golfers found out early on the first tee how hard the game can be with the 'Empower Golf all abilities challenge' - this four ability challenge saw every golfer drawing one of four skill's out of the hat and teeing off.
Blindfolded, one arm, one leg and the Paragolf challenge - even the All Ability golfers had to choose one.
Alicia Nagle from Empower Golf said golf is all about perspective.
"These challenges show able bodied golfers what its like to have a disability.
"They have no choice in which disability, its a real hands on awareness - you can feel what its like," she said.
"Watching good golfers have six 'practise swings' while trying to hit the ball with one arm behind their back is a real eye opener."
Ben Tullipan, Australia's worst injured Bali bombing survivor, was given a 5% chance of survival, he played his round in a pair of boardshorts because the double amputee's "legs don't get cold".
Ben's inspiring attitude saw him learn to walk again and start playing golf.
Quadriplegic golfer and empower golf founder James Gribble,who is one of only a few quadriplegic golfers in the world has experienced firsthand the positive impact golf can have on any individual-able or less able-bodied.
His mission is to make golf accessible to Australians of all abilities.
