Weekly Wrap: A million reasons to give back

Hello readers,
Before we get into this week's story plugs, please allow me a little indulgence to once again ponder the human condition and perhaps share a little too much of myself .. tis a constant problem!.
This is probably going to sound like a no brainer, but some time ago I woke to the fact that you will never truly understand a great deal of this "life" until you've lived it.
It's one thing to have learned or borrowed knowledge; and be artificially prepped for a situation - but it's something completely different to be called upon to live it.
You learn rather quickly that in many cases the prior "knowledge" was in actuality, nonsense.
One of our lead stories this week has prompted me to write these lines. That of Cronulla's Marko Franovic, who wasn't expected to survive two years ago when fell critically ill with COVID-19 at the peak of the pandemic.
Thankfully, he defied the odds and made a full recovery. So thankful was he for the work of his physicians and his new lease on life that he has donated $1 million to Sutherland Hospital.
Such a remarkable gesture, and one no doubt Mr Franovic felt compelled to complete.
I say compelled, because I too felt a similar compulsion, after a life changing experience.
After a four year battle with stage four ovarian cancer, my wife was claimed by the insidious mongrel disease. I can assure you, there are no manuals or learned knowledge that can prepare a family for such a hellride.
You have no idea what being thankful for each waking breath means, until it becomes a daily truth.
You also have no idea just how special, how vital and how truly heroic these folk in medial gowns and scrubs are, until they hold in their hands your love, your life.
While vastly different to Mr Franovic, I too felt compelled to give back at the end of my wife's valiant battle. Our outcome was devastating, however, the care and dedication shown throughout by the medicos was second to none.
Had it not been for their efforts and advents in research, my wife would not have been given four years from diagnosis.
I felt an overriding call to do something and organised a pair of fundraising concerts for cancer research. I didn't raise a million dollars, but the thousands offered were the best I could muster.
There are numerous examples of "compelled" life actions out there ... Pink Day at the cricket and the current Beanies for Brain Cancer fundraiser automatically spring to mind.
The fact that so many turn out to support these efforts - helping those directly affected to give back - is a great sign of a beautiful empathetic community ... one in which I am thankful to live.
Oh God, I have really gone on this week ... I am sorry!
Something different this week. Rather than flood you with another five or so story shoutouts, here's a link to the online version of our print publications - St George edition & Sutherland edition.
Next week, I promise, I'll keep it brief!
As always, I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed and I thank you for reading and your ongoing support of local news.
Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
