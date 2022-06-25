Weekly Wrap: Happy 103rd Birthday Norma Straney

Hello readers,
Let's start this week with some wonderful news ... Peakhurst Lodge resident Norma Straney has celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Eva Kolimar reports it was all balloons and banners at the Lodge for the June 20 celebration, which was attended by one of her grandsons, Daniel Ashworth, who said his nan showed now signs of slowing down.
"Not too many people get to that age and are pretty good at that age," he told Eva.
Keeping with the inspiring theme, Eva also reported on a friendship born out of tragedy.
The Caringbah South couple made available their vacant one-bedroom granny flat to the family. Needless to say a strong friendship has been forged.
In not so inspired news, Murray Trembath discovered Shire residents were yet to use $8.8M in unspent Dine & Discover vouchers.
Time is rapidly running out. If the vouchers are not used by June 30 they will be worthless. Get on it people!!!!
Also breaking through the week was news that former Australian swimming coach Dick Caine was facing nine charges of a sexual nature involving two girls which allegedly occurred more than 40 years ago.
Caine, 76, of Condell Park, appeared before magistrate G Walsh in Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday June 22 where he was represented by a solicitor. No plea was entered. He was granted bail and will next appear at Sutherland Local Court on August 2.
In development news, Murray reported a new family entertainment centre at Westfield Miranda next to rooftop cinemas and restaurants had received approval.
The centre will include ten pin bowling, laser tag, interactive theatre, amusement machines, bar, lounge and dining facilities.
As always, this is only the tip of the weekly news iceberg. I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed.
Thanks for reading and your support of local news. Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
