New South Wales have clinched the 2022 Ampol Women's State of Origin with a handful of Dragons players sealing a 20-14 win for the Blues side at GIO Stadium.
In front of a record women's Origin crowd of 11,321, Queensland opened the scoring but the Blues were quick to respond, with St George Illawarra's debutante Emma Tonegato planting the ball down from a perfectly weighted kick from her Dragons team mate Keeley Davis.
The half-time lead was the first time the Blues had been in front in Origin history, it also was the highest scoring first half in women's Origin.
The second half saw NSW take the two points again when hooker Davis was stripped of possession in a multiple-defender tackle, extending the lead to 16-10.
Dragons Origin debutant Tonegato had an impressive game, chalking up 163 metres and three linebreaks to go with her try.
Coach Hilder said they had been building to win.
"The bond that we have, not just as a team but off the field as well, is really important and I think that showed when they were on to the field."
