St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

New measures to improve information and safety during flooding of Audley Weir

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 25 2022 - 9:55am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Risky crossing of flooded Audley Weir. Picture: John Veazge

A range of measures have been announced to improve information and safety during the flooding of Audley Weir.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.