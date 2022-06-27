St George are on a positive roll in the AFL Sydney Men's Premier division comprehensively beating the East Coast Eagles on Saturday at their Olds Park ground 111 (16,15) - 41(6,5).
This follows on from last weekend where the Penshurst club teams flew the red and white with pride, winning six from eight games - first grade defeating Manly 101-52.
In both the men's and women's competitions, it's a very tight battle to make the final bound top five.
In the men's comp, there's now six rounds to go ,and after their weekend win, the Dragons have moved into fourth spot on the ladder recording six wins from their ten games played.
It wasn't such a good day for the women's Division 1 team going down 35-10 in the earlier game against the ladder leading Eagles. In a low scoring match the Saints couldn't kick a goal and spent most of the day chasing the ball on the ground.
The men started slowly in a game they were favourites in, after the previous meeting between the two clubs in round five, saw the Dragons record a convincing win over the Eagles at Kanebridge.
At Olds Park the Saints slowly started building team momentum after a scrappy start , finally breaking away and kicking their first goal just before the ten minute mark.
It was all systems go after that leading into the first quarter 30-7, they went into the big break 57-26 ahead after the Eagles started their late charge but the home team skipped away finally scoring 10 goals more than the opposition for a dominant home win.
Coach Tony Quinn said it was an ugly 70 point win from his team of mainly local juniors.
"It shows how far we have come over the last two years.
"The team wasn't that happy with how they went - that shows they are looking to take it to the next level.
"We now have to play all the teams in contention so its an exciting time," he said
The high flying Saints now face the UTS Bats who sit one spot below them on the competition ladder in round 12 on Saturday afternoon in another welcome home game at Olds Park.
