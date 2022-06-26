Updated
The new operating theatres complex being built at Sutherland Hospital will open earlier than expected.
Advertisement
The state government is spending $81.5 million on the project, plus an additional $7 million for a new MRI service to be established in the building.
Last week's state budget provided a total of $39.4 million for 2022-23.
A Health Infrastructure spokesman said the project would "deliver increased operating theatre capacity to meet future demand driven by an increasing and aging population, with an associated increase in chronic and complex disease".
"The redevelopment is a combination of new build and refurbishment works to deliver a contemporary operating theatre environment, improve efficiencies and access to services, and enable implementation of new models of care and surgical clinical pathways," he said.
"The project also includes the provision of a new MRI service on the hospital campus so that patients can access onsite services closer to home.
"Work for the complex began in November last year, with the new building and MRI on track to be completed later this year and open to patients in 2023, with refurbishment works to follow."
When work started in November 2021, it was stated the new complex would not be open until 2024, although the MRI would be available in 2023.
The project, at the southern end of the hospital where the old emergency department was located, will increase the number of operating and procedures rooms from six to 10 and include a new surgical short stay unit.
When work started, Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said it was "the beginning of a new chapter for Sutherland Hospital and its staff after more than 63 years of caring for the local community".
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the investment followed a $62.9 million redevelopment, opened in December 2017, which delivered an expanded emergency department and intensive care unit and extra general medical and surgical beds.
"Sutherland Hospital's new operating theatre complex will significantly improve the patient experience and cater to a growing population well into the future," he said
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said the redevelopment would boost the local economy, providing about 100 jobs directly with the potential to support hundreds indirectly over the life of the project.
The project team had more than 50 consultation sessions with clinicians, staff, patients and community members before finalising the design of the project.
In September 2020, in response to a community campaign, Mr Hazzard announced an MRI suite would be added to the project.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.