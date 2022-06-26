Rockdale Ilinden and Sydney United 58 have shared the points in a desperate and rugged contest that finished in a 3-3 draw at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre.
The match saw two first-half goals from United before Rockdale's Jaden Casella struck and Alec Urosevski levelled the scores.
United found the net in the last minute before an extra time equaliser from Will Mutch earned Rockdale a valuable point.
"Look, I'm proud of the boys," Rockdale coach Steve Zoric said.
"We have a never say die attitude and are getting back into games as we have done in the last few weeks and we did it the hard way again today.
"I'm happy with the movement of the side overall and if we can stop giving away those silly goals I think we'll be fine, but it was a hard fought point today, so we can take heart from that."
Rockdale now play the Wollongong Wolves at Win Stadium on Friday night and really need the three points to climb into the top six.
