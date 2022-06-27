Mayor Carmelo Pesce is confident Sutherland Shire residents will accept a 2.5 per cent increase in council rates, even though IPART originally proposed a rise of just 0.7 per cent.
"We consulted the community last year [in the draft Operating Plan] on an expected rate rise of about 2.5 per cent for 2022-23 and there was no angst about it," he said.
"We are not increasing rates beyond the level we advised, just aligning them to where they need to be to maintain the infrastructure and services which residents expect."
The council is expected at tonight's meeting to accept the 2.5 per cent increase, announced by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) last week.
The tribunal said its initial proposal to limit the rise to just 0.7 per cent, was calculated in "a low inflation environment" and, since then, "high inflation and global uncertainty has increased councils' costs".
IPART also readjusted rates for another 85 councils who were left reeling by the modest initial proposed rises.
Cr Pesce said the tribunal's first proposal for the shire was "ludicrous", and he could not understand how such a figure could have been reached.
"Had we been forced to work to that limit, we wouldn't be able to build the infrastructure we planned or services would need to be cut."
IPART said applications by councils to modify the original proposed increases required councils to show they had budgeted for higher income than that provided by the rate peg and that they need the additional money to deliver on the projects they have already planned and included in their budgets.
The tribunal said it is reviewing the rate peg methodology to deal with volatility in economic conditions.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
