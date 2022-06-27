A car park, which patients will be able to use, will be incorporated into St George Hospital's new, $385 million ambulatory care building,
Last week's state budget provided $83 million in 2022-23 for the building, which is on track to open in 2025.
In a new development, $500,000 was allocated to plan a car park, which is expected to cost $26 million.
The ambulatory care building will bring together ambulatory, outpatient and community health services, including rehabilitation, medical imaging, blood transfusions and biopsies.
At present, these services are dispersed throughout the hospital campus.
"The project is on track to tender the main works contract later this year, with construction complete in 2025," a Health Infrastructure spokesman said.
A $150 per child back-to-school payment was a highlight of the state budget, which progressed many infrastructure projects in St George and Sutherland Shire, but provided no funding for anticipated NRL stadium upgrades.
The back-to-school subsidy, to be paid in 2023 for each child who attends a primary or secondary school, can be spent on uniforms, shoes, bags or textbooks, as well as stationery.
In another initiative, first home buyers will be able to choose between paying the normal upfront stamp duty or a smaller annual property tax of $400 plus 0.3 per cent of the land value of the property.
Stage 1 of the M6 (F6) from Arncliffe to Kogarah is the biggest infrastructure project in southern Sydney, but there is no funding for Stage 2 to Taren Point.
There is also no funding to advance plans to upgrade Netstrata Jubilee Oval, Kogarah after $3 million was previously allocated to develop a business case to turn the venue into "a revitalised suburban stadium".
The NRL has been seeking to redirect to suburban grounds funds that were to be used to upgrade the Olympic stadium.
Budget infrastructure funding includes:
ROADS
TRAINS
COMMUTER CAR PARKS
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
