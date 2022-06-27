St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Friday Night Slam to Rock the Shire.

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belltime:Wrestling is coming back to the Sutherland Shire-Club Central Menai on July 1

Australian Wrestling Entertainment is bringing the family some fun for the school holidays at Club Central Menai on July 1st.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.