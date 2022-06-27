Australian Wrestling Entertainment is bringing the family some fun for the school holidays at Club Central Menai on July 1st.
Featuring a great lineup of legendary wrestlers, local shire competitor Psykotic will fight Billy Vax for the AWE championship title.
Advertisement
A familiar celebrity face from 'Married At First Sight Australia' Anthony will also be coming to Club Central Menai and bringing with him some hellfire and brimstone.
Anthony is set to collide against the Machine Blakestone,and when these two big wrestling stars meet it will be the Friday Night Slam to Rock the Shire.
Tag team championship titles are also on the line as the Original Greasers take on Big Bad Nick and Bruza the Serb.
There will be plenty of high flying adrenaline action where you will see the figure four leg lock, flying elbow drop, power bomb and the brain buster -it's pro wrestling at its best.
Come cheer or boo the heroes and villains of the ring for a great night out you won't forget.
Families can save $25 off this event - Club Central Menai is accepting Discover NSW vouchers in person at the club reception or via telephone 02 9532 1800.
Doors open 7pm-Show time 7:30pm
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.