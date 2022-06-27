A Woronora Heights resident will be among the 16 contestants battling for the title of sole Survivor in a fan-made version of the hit reality television show to be filmed in the Blue Mountains.
Superfan Eli Maynard will host the YouTube series, Sydney Survivor, which will be filmed at a 1.7 hectare park near Katoomba's town centre on July 9.
The Sydney show is the latest in several fan-made series including Melbourne Survivor, Survivor Canberra and Backyard Survivor in Perth.
Maynard, 23, hosted an online version of Survivor during COVID-19 lockdown which proved successful in the fan community, running for six seasons.
The former Springwood High School student will oversee 16 contestants in Sydney Survivor, aged from 21 to 51-years-old. Several Sydneysiders will feature in the cast along with contenders from the Blue Mountains, Melbourne and Brisbane and even one contestant from the United States.
With the action condensed to one day (the US version of the television show usually last for 39 days), Maynard said the ability to adapt will be crucial for contestants.
"It's so fast-paced that instead of getting twists and turns every few days we've got them happening every couple of hours... Some of these will be classic Survivor twists but some them will be twists the contestants have never seen before."
A volunteer crew of 20 will capture all the action (including confessionals) on smartphones and professional cameras, with the finished episodes to air weekly on YouTube. Maynard hopes the series, likely to run for 10 episodes, will be ready to air within six months of filming.
The Bachelor of Commerce university graduate first watched Survivor with his dad in 2009 when US contestant Russell Hantz made his mark as one of the show's greatest villains.
"I didn't really come back to it until Australian Survivor got rebooted in 2016 but I've watched every single episode of Australian Survivor since," he said.
In 2019 he started watching the US show from the start (the CBS hit will screen its 43rd season this September), before completing them over lockdown in 2020.
