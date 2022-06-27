Kyeemagh Foodies and Farmers Market lease extended for 12 months

Bayside Council has extended the Foodies and Farmers Market lease at Cook Park, Kyeemagh for 12 months.
Until now the market has been operating on a monthly basis.
The lease extension follows a Notice of Motion at the June 22 Bayside Council meeting by Councillors Heidi Douglas and Ed McDougall.
The local Foodies and Farmers Market was originally granted a permit to hold weekly markets at Cook Park Kyeemagh in late 2021.
But COVID-19 and a long, unseasonal period of rain has negatively impacted on the market's ability to operate.
The operators requested an extension for use of Cook Park on a Saturday morning once per month, to enable business to build, once the current application ends.
Long-time resident of Ramsgate, Christina Chakos Spanos, founded The Foodies and Farmers Markets Sydney at Ramsgate Public School 15 years ago.
From humble beginnings of just four stalls to when the lease ended in 2021 the market had grown to over 100 farmers, producers, young start-up businesses, and artisans.
When they did not receive the licence for continuing at Ramsgate school, Bayside Council assisted the market to re-locate to Cook Park.
The markets sell fresh fruit and vegetables, organic sourdough bread, local honey, fresh seafood and gluten-free and vegan produce.
There are also stalls displaying items from young designers wanting to get their brands and products out to the world.
The market testing Expression of Interest (EOI) would have ordinarily occurred at the end of May 2022.
Due to the extenuating circumstances created by COVID which resulted in an inability to trade, it is proposed that the EOI be undertaken in February 2023 and finalised by the commencement of the new financial year on 1 July 2023 for a three-year period.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
