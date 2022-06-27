St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kyeemagh Foodies and Farmers Market lease extended for 12 months

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:52am
The foodies market at Kyeemagh has grown to over 100 farmers, producers, young start-up businesses, and artisans..

Bayside Council has extended the Foodies and Farmers Market lease at Cook Park, Kyeemagh for 12 months.

