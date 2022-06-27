St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Seniors fitness group saved after council backtracks on insurance slug

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:37pm, first published June 27 2022 - 10:00pm
Community win: Organiser George Barrett (front, centre) and members of the Bundeena seniors fitness group. Picture: Chris Lane

A seniors fitness group has been saved from likely closure by Sutherland Shire Council backtracking on a direction that it arrange and pay for $20 million public liability insurance.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

