St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Prices drop and auction withdrawals rise in Sutherland Shire but no shortage of buyers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 27 2022 - 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Market test: Agent Matt Callaghan at an open house for a Caringbah South property being auctioned on Saturday. Picture: John Veage

Prices being paid for many homes in Sutherland Shire have dropped substantially and the number withdrawn before auction increased, but there is still plenty of action in the property market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.