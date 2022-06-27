Prices being paid for many homes in Sutherland Shire have dropped substantially and the number withdrawn before auction increased, but there is still plenty of action in the property market.
A total of 25 properties changed hands last week, of which 21 were sold between Monday and Friday, some after failing to sell at auction.
The large number of sales at the lower end of the market is a noticeable feature.
Four properties were sold at auction on Saturday, two sold prior to auction, and five were withdrawn.
Sales on Saturday ranged from $925,000 for a three-bedroom house in Wyang Place, Engadine to $4.705 million for a four-bedroom house in Glaisher Parade, Cronulla.
The property market has been greatly impacted by the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates in May and June and warning of further increases before the end of the year.
However, shire real estate agents say there are still plenty of buyers about and the market has swung back in their favour.
Matt Callaghan, of Matt Callaghan Property, estimates a 5-8 per cent drop at some price points since June-July 2021.
"Not all have dropped - waterfront residences, for example, are still holding peak values," he said.
"There is still a large buyer pool, but in many cases purchasers are not wanting to pay the same prices they would have a year ago.
"I believe the high number of properties being withdrawn from auction is due to the market shifting faster than the expectations of owners.
"Some owners have been trying to catch the tail end of the market and get premium prices, and haven't had any intention of selling unless they get their price.
"I have always been very honest and transparent around owners' expectations and I reflect that to buyers. We need to continue to do that, and educate owners."
Mr Callaghan said good properties were still attracting strong interest as was the case with a very attractive five-bedroom home in Regatta Avenue, Caringbah South, which will be auctioned on Saturday July 2.
The home, which includes a great lure for kids - a backyard skateboard ramp - "ticks all the boxes", he said. The price guide is $3 million.
Stephen Terides, of LJ Hooker Gymea said, "There are buyers around, but they are cautious and attracted to where they see value".
Mr Terides said the first open house for a small, two-bedroom townhouse in Moani Avenue, which has a price guide of $740,000 to $770,000, attracted 11 groups.
There has been less interest in a north-facing family home in a main road position on Kingsway, near Manchester Road, but he is still expecting it to sell at auction on July 9, if not beforehand, for "somewhere in the ball park of $1.7 million".
"Things have stabilised across the board," Mr Terides said.
"How things are getting done is the difference. You are not getting 50-60 through an open house, but you are getting genuine buyers, who are actively looking and making inquiries, but they have to see value.
"Owners and agents definitely need to be on the same page from the start, and the agent you choose will have a bearing on the result."
Other recent sales include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
