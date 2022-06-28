St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

North Cronulla and Wanda surf clubs winners in new round of state government grants to upgrade facilities

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:00am
The James Peryman Memorial Swimming Pool at North Cronulla SLSC. Picture: Facebook

North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club's 54-year-old swimming pool will be given a new lease of life, with improvements to include a new solar heating system, through a $412,000 state government grant.

