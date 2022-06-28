North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club's 54-year-old swimming pool will be given a new lease of life, with improvements to include a new solar heating system, through a $412,000 state government grant.
Wanda Surf Life Saving Club has been granted $148,000 for its watercraft and surf sports equipment storage system.
Twenty-three surf clubs have received grants of up to $500,000 in the state government's 2021/22 Surf Club Facility Program.
Sports Minister Stuart Ayres announced the recipients on Tuesday.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said he was "delighted the government can help iconic institutions whose dedicated volunteers donate tens of thousands of hours each year to patrolling the beach to keep us safe, educating our kids on water safety and promoting healthy, active lifestyles for so many".
"It's important that the clubs have the modern facilities they need to do this work."
The pool at the rear of the North Cronulla surf club building opened in 1968 and is named after club member James Peryman, who lost his life during a surf rescue in 1950.
Improvements will include installation of new anti-slip pool tiling on internal floors, walls and pool deck, hobs and gutters, new pool safety fencing and decking surrounding the concrete pool edge.
The installation of a solar panel system, battery storage and pool heat pump will aim to extend the use of the pool over the winter months and reduce gas and electricity costs.
Widening the deck, improving the steps, installation of pool railing and the installation of a handrail will provide inclusive access for people with a disability, the elderly and the less mobile.
Wanda SLSC's grant will meet the storage demands of growing membership.
The watercraft and surf sports equipment area will be upgraded, with timber racking replaced by a stainless steel system and rollers in the main boat shed.
Previous state government grants to upgrade facilities at Bate Bay surf clubs in recent years include $570,000 to North Cronulla, $500,000 to Cronulla, $370,000 to Elouera and more than $400,000 to Wanda.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
