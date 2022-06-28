The last few years have been tough, with the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, bushfires, floods and drought. Last week's NSW Budget builds on the NSW Government's stewardship through those crises and on 11 years of strong economic management, setting the stage for our state's future prosperity.
It's a transformational budget, offering steadfast support for individuals, families and businesses.
Advertisement
Highlights include:
Funding for local projects that will benefit people living, working and learning in the Shire includes:
It's the strong economic management of the NSW Government over the last 11 years that's made this significant investment in our state possible - an investment that will reinvigorate our economy and make our state and Shire the best place to live and work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.