A record $33 billion investment in health and recruiting more than 10,000 full-time equivalent staff to hospitals, NSW Ambulance and health services.

$16.5 billion over 10 years to break the barriers to opportunity for women and help give our children the best start in life, including by investing in affordable and accessible childcare and creating a universal year of prekindergarten in the year before school.

More than $7.2 billion in cost-of-living measures boosting family budgets,

including the Back to School program and new Energy Bill Buster Program.

$2.8 billion to help more families find a place to call home, including $729 million for tax reform to help people own their first home.

$1.2 billion to establish the Transmission Acceleration Facility, to unlock massive investments in our electricity system and build our renewable energy zones-the power stations of the future.

A record $112.7 billion infrastructure program over four years.

