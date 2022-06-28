Council shows faith in prayer

Sutherland Shire Council has rejected a staff proposal to do away with the customary prayer spoken by an invited minister or priest at the start of meetings.
The proposed change was a response to requests by just three residents when a draft code of practice for meetings was placed on public exhibition in April-May this year.
Advertisement
The question was not specifically asked in the exhibited code.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, who moved at Monday night's council meeting the prayer be retained, said councillors and staff had to stop being swayed by "the small minority".
"Only three out of 240,000 residents wanted it changed, the others were happy with the way things are," he said.
Cr Pesce said a prayer had been said at start of meetings since the council began in 1906.
"While I have been mayor, we have opened up an invitation to all religions in the shire," he said. "I don't really care who it is."
Cr Pesce said "the prayer doesn't need to be about religion - it calms you, it's a point to reflect".
"I timed the prayer tonight and it took 46 seconds. If we cant [allow] 46 seconds for a community leader to come up and invite councillors to reflect, I think there is something wrong with us."
Cr Jen Armstrong was the lone supporter of the staff proposal.
Cr Armstrong said she was one of the 23 per cent of shire residents who, in the 2016 census, said they did have religious affiliation.
"This is my place of business, this is my place of community service, this is not my place of worship," she said.
"I feel having prayer and religious observance is not acknowledging one in five Sutherland Shire residents."
Cr Armstrong said, if the prayer practice continued, the council should "consider ensuring that people of faith who are coming to deliver the prayer align with council values - a lot of churches do, but some don't - and they are an inclusive organisation, they are a welcoming organisation no matter what your background, your gender identity, your own religion, all of that type of thing".
Crs Greg McLean and Jack Boyd voted to retain the prayer, but suggested consideration be given to broadening the content and the range of people who were invited to deliver it.
"Earlier this year, we passed a resolution committing ourselves to being a multicultural community," Cr McLean said.
"Why don't we have someone here from the Greek Orthodox community, the Islamic community, the Jewish community? Why don't we have a whole range of people here?"
Cr Boyd said a growing proportion of the community did not have a religion and the council should look at expanding options to reflect that.
Cr Marcelle Elzerman said, "Regardless of a person's faith or lack thereof, a prayer serves as a positive reminder of the intention to maintain unity, integrity and accountability as councillors and a reminder of our pledge or oath".
Advertisement
Deputy mayor Carol Provan said it would be "a sad day" if the prayer was removed.
"I have been here 21 years and I don't remember any meeting when we didn't open with a prayer," she said. "If we didn't have a priest or minister we would ask one of out councillors.
"I cannot understand why you would even consider taking it away."
Cr Laura Cowell said, "In my opinion, prayer serves as an important emotional purpose for people of many faiths. In the midst of life's many challenges and upheavals, prayer can bring comfort, healing, consolation and assurance.
"Prayer is optional at the beginning of our meetings and its not imposed on anyone."
Cr Diedree Steinwall listed major Sydney councils where a prayer is said. Sydney City Council had a specially written civic prayer she said.
Advertisement
Cr Haris Strangas said, "Personally, I use it as a time to settle. When I walk in here, there is a bit of a buzz, and I think it's a time to think about what we are here to do".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.