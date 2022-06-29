The junior members of St George Brass Band have continued to dominate brass music competitions in recent months.
In May, they won the Aggregate Shield for the third year running at the Metropolitan Band Branch Solo and Ensemble Competition.
Advertisement
In June, their Junior Quartet won a prize in the Musica Viva "Strike a Chord" chamber music competition. This was the third year in succession that they won the state brass prize, but this award of $1000 was the biggest.
Held on June 25-26 at Barker College, Hornsby, the State Solo and Party Championships attracted entries from across NSW. A large proportion of entries were top private schools and large community concert bands. Strong competition was provided by bands from country NSW, especially Gunnedah.
St George teams dominated the junior ensemble events, winning all six Trio, Quartet and Small Ensemble sections. In the solos, Harry Kane was named Under 15 Brass Champion of Champions.
The Under 19 Brass Champion of Champions was Leo Huang. This was the first time that a member of the band has won a Champion of Champions title in NSW.
St George Brass is now preparing for a concert at Sydney Technical High School combining with NSW Fire & Rescue Band, the Sydney Tech band, Hurstville Public School and the State Band on July 23.
They will also enter the State Band Championships held on August 28 at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.