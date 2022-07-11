St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Temporary lifeline for family after National Disability Insurance Scheme cuts funding

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vital support: Caringbah South mother Rachel Savage, with her children Keanu, two, and Manaia, five, hopes to have her eldest son's disability funding for much-needed therapy re-instated. Picture: John Veage

A five-year-old boy who had his disability support cut, has been given some breathing space - but it could be short-lived.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.