A five-year-old boy who had his disability support cut, has been given some breathing space - but it could be short-lived.
Manaia, who has autism, has been receiving intensive support since he was two and eight months.
But after his fifth birthday in September 2022, his funding ceased, despite the family providing reports to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) that showed his development was still behind that of his peers.
However, the NDIS has now back-flipped on its decision, and will fund Manaia's therapy for three months, while the matter is heard at the tribunal on appeal.
His mother, Rachel Savage, 33, hopes her son's funding will continue. "Doctors told me once he turns five, it's a nightmare. The three month offer is great but it's an interim solution," she said.
Manaia requires about 22 hours a week of therapy. The family initially received $90,000, but "it went down from there," Mrs Savage said.
"We got $80,000, then $60,000 the following year, then $36,000," she said.
"I understand it's a lot of money so you have to show them the support is working. But they think that once a child obtains a skill, they've got it. But you need momentum to keep it going."
Having also struggled during COVID-19 with therapy restrictions, Manaia, who is in the support unit at Kirrawee Public School, majorly regressed.
"He went back to wearing nappies and reports showed his development was that of a 33-month old," Mrs Savage said.
"He was emotional and extremely disruptive. Kids with autism thrive in routine so this left a huge hole.
"Zoom therapy also didn't work. His speech workers wore masks, so oral movement wasn't there. That put pressure on us as parents to become therapists, but that's not our skill-set.
"I understand that the NDIS want others to take over support once they are school-age, and that would be lovely if schools had the resources. This means his school will be under more pressure because Manaia has behavioural challenges."
Mrs Savage says the other problem is finding available specialists.
"We couldn't find a paediatrition within 45 minutes of where we live. They say they're books are closed for up to 10 months," she said.
"For speechies, you could get a fresh-out-of-uni one but they don't have the experience Manaia needs."
She said the thought of having to battle it out for ongoing support was exhausting.
"The tribunal process is stressful - I can't sleep at night and I've experienced bouts of depression," she said.
"It's also difficult as parents to go through the same interview process every six to 12 months. Decisions are being made by someone new each time, sitting behind a desk. I'm constantly talking to them on the phone about what my children can't do. I know what evidence is required to get the intensive level of funding Manaia needs but the whole process is cruel and barbaric."
The family is also waiting to hear if their younger son Keanu, two, will have his application approved.
"I'm always fair and have never asked for going above and beyond," Mrs Savage said. "I haven't asked for extras, like devices. We even did our own fundraiser, and the $15,000 raised was gone in six weeks."
A spokeswoman for the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), which implements the scheme, says while generally it is unable to comment on individual cases before the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, its priority is ensuring participants have access to the disability-related supports they need.
"The NDIA will continue to work with the Savage family to ensure they have the appropriate disability supports in place for both Keanu and Manaia," she said.
"The NDIS provides individualised funding packages, allowing participants choice and control over the most effective disability-related supports to achieve better outcomes.
"A participant's plan funding may be adjusted for a number of reasons, depending on their support needs and changes in life circumstances - such as starting school. The NDIA works closely with states and territories, who remain responsible for education.
"Children of school age, in addition to their NDIS package, are also supported by other supports and systems, such as the Department of Education during their time at school."
Up to three per cent of Australia's population has autism and it is the largest primary disability category in the NDIS.
In May this year it was announced that the Labor Government would fund a National Autism Strategy, including those on the NDIS.
Part of this included reviewing the NDIS design, operation and sustainability, boosting its efficiency, and making appeals more fair and investment focused, while providing an expert review to guarantee plans are not arbitrarily cut.
