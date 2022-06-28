Changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway, Blakehurst

Motorists are advised of ongoing changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway at Blakehurst over the coming months as work to upgrade the highway continues.
Between July and the end of September, Transport for NSW will complete the installation of new traffic lights at Torrens Street and Bunyala Street, finish pavement works at Church Street and Church Street car park, complete utility relocation and commence pavement construction.
Temporary lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place between James and Torrens streets from 7am to 6pm weekdays, from 8am to 1pm Saturdays and for up to five nights per week between Sunday to Friday from 8pm to 5am.
Transport for NSW may temporarily close side streets and detours will be in place but residential and emergency services access will be maintained at all times.
Footpaths in work areas may be closed at times but pedestrian detours will be provided.
Transport for NSW will minimise noise impacts by completing noisier tasks before midnight.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
This work is being delivered under the NSW Government's $300 million Gateway to the South Pinch Point Program.
In August, Transport for NSW is planning to work for a full weekend on electrical cables supplying power to the Sydney Trains network.
This work will be undertaken during a scheduled rail shut down and more information will be provided to directly affected residents closer to this work occurring.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time and will provide updates when stages of work are completed.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
