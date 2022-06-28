Premium health services Advertising Feature

Since opening the doors in 2017, Rehabilitation at Waratah has cared for over 15,000 people in the community.

Over the past five years, Rehabilitation at Waratah has grown its reputation to being the premium rehabilitation provider in Southern Sydney.



Comprehensive rehabilitation programs are targeted to individual needs, providing a combination of therapies from hydrotherapy through to utilising the functional rehabilitation kitchen.

A multidisciplinary team of health professionals ensures all people attending Rehabilitation at Waratah are cared for individually, with goals to meet their recovery needs, all through research-based evidence to provide the best outcomes.

Rehabilitation specialists, nursing staff, physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, occupational therapists, dieticians, speech pathologies, psychologists and consultant physicians make up the multidisciplinary team, ensuring that all healthcare needs are met for each person attending the service at Waratah Private Hospital.

Leading in mental health care for the Southern Sydney community

Seeing the need for mental health support in both in-stay accommodation and day programs, Waratah Private Hospital opened their new private services in January this year.

Included in this service is a premium 31-bed ward allowing people to stay when increased mental health support is required.



Since opening, the team at Re-centre at Waratah has welcomed hundreds of people into their in-stay accommodation and day programs.

A focus for the mental health team at Re-centre at Waratah is providing day programs for depression and mood, dialectical behaviour therapy - brief (DBT-brief), and substance and medication dependency recovery.

People who stay at Re-centre at Waratah for in-stay accommodation benefit further from the access to Rehabilitation at Waratah and its services.



A highlight for many is the hydrotherapy pool and the gymnasium. Another activity available between attending day programs is art therapy, which is a highly attended class for those staying within the ward for mental health care.

If you or a loved one needs mental health support, contact Re-centre at Waratah. The team is here to support you every step of the way from your admission process, access to your private health insurance of self-funded payment, through to your booking and organising your assessment with one of their expert psychiatrists.