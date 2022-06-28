Appeal to locate missing Sutherland Shire man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's south.
Patrick Feehan, 42, was last seen on Kareena Road, Caringbah at 7.30pm on Monday, 27 June.
Advertisement
Police were alerted and immediately commenced an investigation to locate him.
Patrick is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with slim build and long grey hair.
He was last seen wearing grey pants and a brown shirt with a white pattern across the chest area.
He is known to frequent the Sutherland and St George areas.
Anyone with information into Patrick's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.