Appeal to locate missing Sutherland Shire man

Updated June 28 2022 - 9:38am, first published 9:36am
Patrick Feehan, 42, was last seen on Kareena Road, Caringbah at 7.30pm on Monday, 27 June.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's south.

