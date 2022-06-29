Georges River Council outlines strategy for future aquatic centre

Georges River Council has outlined a strategy to build a third aquatic centre in the loca government area.
The council's 2022-23 Operational Plan, adopted at the June 27 council meeting, includes a strategy to 'progress construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA' with specific actions that Council will deliver by June 2023.
This includes:
1. Select a suitable site for construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
2. Seek funding to progress construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
3. Undertake feasibility study for construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
Georges River Council received 70 submissions on its draft Operational Plan and of these 22 requested the rebuilding of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool (Carss Park Pool) in the location of the closed pool.
The council is currently undertaking the necessary technical studies to determine the feasibility of the options for a regional aquatic facility and local aquatic facility at both Carss Park and Todd Park.
"The feasibility study, including concept plans, will be completed by September 2022. Once the council has endorsed the preferred option and location council will include this in the forward capital works program and seek grant funding to its delivery," the Operational Plan states.
Carss Park pool campaigner Ilknur Bayari, who addressed the council on many occasions in relation to the Carss Park Pool, thanked the council for amending its Operational Plan.
"I would like to express my gratitude to the council on behalf of the 10,000 petition signatories who are waiting for the rebuilding of the Carss Park Pool on the existing site, for making the amended to the Operational Plan to include this very important action which accelerates the feasibility study, concept plan and business case for the building of a new aquatic centre.
"Thank you to the council for listening to the community.
"We believe that modern technology will make it possible for a new pool to be built on the existing site," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
