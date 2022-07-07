Surrounded by high-tech medical equipment, specialists, operating tables, state-of-the-art consulting and imaging suites, you would be forgiven for thinking you had walked into a major hospital - for humans.
But apart from the staff, there are no people to be seen. Here, the patients all have four-legs.
Advertisement
This is Sutherland Shire's latest offering in emergency pet care - a 24-hour hospital for furry friends in need of some ASAP-TLC.
Veterinary Specialists of Sydney at Miranda launched into the shire about two years ago but they have this month expanded its medical facility, which includes a dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It has also offers dermatology, rehabilitation, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, among others.
There is a high dependency crib, oxygen ventilators and a team who provide around-the-clock support to pets with life-threatening injuries.
Much like in a regular ED, cases are triaged by a nurse. So although the waiting room may be a little more 'patient', expect a few more barks and meows from those waiting to be seen.
The facility is owned and operated by vet doctors, Katrina Graham and Andrew Levien.
Veterinary surgical specialist, Dr Levien, who trained in New York, said the aim was to give animals a great outcome, close to home.
"The shire has missed out on having access to close referral level animal hospitals," he said. "For years people living around here have driven to Homebush or Ryde."
He said the ED saw plenty of cases that warranted an immediate trip to the vet.
"A dog might have a seizure in the middle of the night, or it gets hit by a car," he said. "We see a lot of intoxication where the animal has eaten something they shouldn't, whether it's bad food lying in a park, or chocolate at home. Cats that get urinary stones and a blocked bladder can get really sick. We also see lots of dog fights and attacks."
Staff also treat infectious diseases. If a dog drinks contaminated water, it can cause leptospirosis, a bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals, potentially affecting their organs. If a suspected case, which is contagious to humans, is brought in, staff gear up in PPE gear as if dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and isolate the animal.
Services don't come cheap, but there is a gap program that can save people thousands of dollars in bills. "A hip replacement for a large dog is about $10,000 so pet insurance is something pet owners should think about," Dr Levien said.
But he said post-lockdown, because of the surge in pet ownership, people were prepared to fork out the dollars to save their loved one's life.
"For a lot of people their pets are part of the family," Dr Levien said. "People are emotionally attached to their animals, especially after the start of COVID-19 when there was a tremendous rise in people wanting pets. It was like a baby boom for animals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.