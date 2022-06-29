St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council bows to community pressure and suspends construction of new raised thresholds on Loftus Avenue, Loftus

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loftus Avenue, Loftus, where the works were proposed. Picture: Emily Murty, change.org petition

Sutherland Shire Council has bowed to community pressure and suspended the construction of three raised oval thresholds on Loftus Avenue, Loftus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.