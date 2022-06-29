St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former councillor says he witnesses developer hand $10,000 in envelope to then deputy mayor

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:03am, first published 5:29am
Former Hurstville Councillor Clifton Wong (top left) giving evidence at the ICAC on June 28.

A former Hurstville Councillor has told the Independent Commission Against Corruption that he witnessed a property developer hand over an envelope said to contain $10,000 to then deputy mayor, Con Hindi and asked him not to help other developers in the tender process for the purchase of the council's Gloucester Road car park.

