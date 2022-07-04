St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Birmingham bound

John Veage
By John Veage
July 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star: Eloise Wellings has been running for her whole life and is now one of the first athletes to compete at five Comm Games.Picture John Veage

New marathon runner Eloise Wellings will become one of the first Australian first track and field athlete to compete at five Commonwealth Games after being named for the 2022 Birmingham team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.