New marathon runner Eloise Wellings will become one of the first Australian first track and field athlete to compete at five Commonwealth Games after being named for the 2022 Birmingham team.
The latest selections boost the Australian Athletics team to a total of 85 competitors, comprising 69 able-bodied athletes and 16 Para-athletes.
For two-time Olympian Eloise Wellings, 39, a fifth Commonwealth Games appearance is a monumental milestone in a career that has covered 24 years on the international stage.
This will be her first Australian team appearance since the birth of her second child in 2019 and her first as a marathoner after scaling up from middle distance track events.
"It's an honour any time I get to put on the Australian kit, but to make five Commonwealth Games teams is very special," Wellings said.
"I have vivid memories of my first Games in Melbourne as I was screaming down the home straight in front of 90,000 people. I have beautiful memories like this from each of my Games appearances.
"To be selected for Birmingham is especially exciting after missing the Tokyo Olympics last year. As a female athlete, you're never really sure if you're going to be back at your best after having a baby. It's been a long hard road and I'm stoked to be selected."
Wellings has a history of success on the track, making finals at the Olympics, World Championships and Commonwealth Games, and has enjoyed the distance shift up to the marathon.
"There's a certain romance to it - it's an unfolding story within an actual event. Even before you get to the starting line, there's the build-up and the layers, and then the race itself brings such physical and mental challenges. I'm in the thick of it now and learning."
Wellings has represented her country at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, the 2010 edition in New Delhi the 2014 edition in Glasgow and at the Gold Coast in 2018, and the 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2016, she made the finals of both the 5,000m and 10,000m races at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
She said it was a ridiculous honour.
"Its about 9,994 training sessions in between my first one in Melbourne in 2006 and I'm still having fun, most of the time."
Her parting words were.
"This ones for my kids.
"You can do all the hard things - Lets go."
Wellings had a busy weekend competing in the Gold Coast Half marathon on Saturday and flying out to London on Monday
