Wynn and McNamara 300th

Nathan Wynn's 300th game for the Gymea Gorillas JRL team whilst celebrating their 60th season was unforgettable in so many ways.
Apart from the actual feat of playing 300 games, the 16-0 win over Como was played in weather conditions that hasn't been seen for decades and it was hard to see the ball let alone play it.
It was also a double 300th celebration with 36 yr old Wynn running out with Brett McNamara, who is a legendary figure at the Gymea Gorillas club .
Wynn started out playing with McNamara in the U6's in 1990 but McNamara wasn't allowed to continue to play due to his condition.
Gymea's first and second grade teams also ran out wearing special jerseys to support the Sporting Chance Cancer Foundation,that helps make life easier for children with cancer, a charity who former St George Captain and Gymea supporter Mark Coyne is a patron of.
Looking out the window at the clubs sponsors and life members lunch Coyne said the conditions at Corea Oval looked like the games the Dragons played at Kogarah in the 1990 season where the headlines said "someone will drown".
Nobody drowned at Gymea but the ground curator will be scratching his head for a long time to come.
Club stalwart Peter Hadfield said Wynn had been part of a great dynasty at the club winning multiple premierships with his brother,even playing one year undefeated.
"He played his 200th game in 2003 - it took him 19 years to play 300, due to him playing Jersey Flegg for the Dragons, Bulldogs and over in France," Haddy said
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
