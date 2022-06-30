St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Aware Super and Altis Property open housing apartments for essential workers

Updated June 30 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:18am
New residential buildings at Miranda have been officially opened, marking an entrance into affordable accommodation for essential workers.

