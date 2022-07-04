St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Get up, Stand up, Show up

John Veage
By John Veage
July 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebration: Performers from the Diramu Aboriginal Dancers started off the Ramsgate RSL's Indigenous Sporting Round.Picture John Veage

The Sydney weather on Saturday didn't deter the Ramsgate RSL Club as they launched their very first Indigenous Sporting Round this month in collaboration with their local sporting partners.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.