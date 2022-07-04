The Sydney weather on Saturday didn't deter the Ramsgate RSL Club as they launched their very first Indigenous Sporting Round this month in collaboration with their local sporting partners.
In line with 2022 NAIDOC Week, this special round aims to highlight the club's commitment to the Indigenous community through their Reconciliation Action Plan and to celebrate their unique relationship with their community partner, The Settlement, and local sporting groups.
The Settlement charity is known for its long-standing ties to the Sydney University, and was founded by the Sydney University Women's Society in 1891.
It's a long established trusted service that has been in the community for 130 years.
It is not only a safe place for children, but also for young people, families and the community as a whole, providing essential services for mainly Indigenous children, youth and their families in the Redfern and the Waterloo community.
Ramsgate RSL have engaged with four of their local sporting groups which the club sponsors, to participate in their very first Indigenous Sporting Round - Ramsgate RSL Football Club, Ramsgate RSL Netball Club, Brighton Seagulls Junior Rugby League Club and Football St George will all be showing their support with their players, volunteers and spectators on the weekends of 2nd and 16th July at their own sporting fields.
The Ramsgate RSL is committed to the long-term relationship with the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community and have chosen to host the indigenous round as a way of demonstrating their commitment.
Nicole Heinrich, Ramsgate RSL's Chief Operating Officer said they believe this is a great opportunity to bring together their charity partner, The Settlement and their local sporting clubs along the Reconciliation journey.
"We hope that our first indigenous round is just the start of something great for our community and that we can continue to grow this with more local sporting groups taking part in the coming years," she said
The Ramsgate RSL sporting Indigenous Round is being held alongside NAIDOC Week 2022.
The theme for NAIDOC Week 2022 is "Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!" which takes on many forms but summarises the need to move beyond just acknowledgement, good intentions, empty words and promises, and hollow commitments.
The weekend started off with an interactive performance from the Diramu Aboriginal Dancers at Football St George before the U12/13 yr olds girls took to the field.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
