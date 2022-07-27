It has been 60 years since children first jumped, rolled and leaped at Miranda RSL Youth Club - and there's no stopping the array of physical movement that has been on offer for the past six decades.
The popular club celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2022 - a significant milestone for not only its operators but many families in Sutherland Shire.
A photo tells a thousand words and taking a look at the historic moments in the club's history, it is clear that joy from exercise has gone from strength to strength.
From trampolining, tumbling, karate, and life skills including self-confidence, respect , leadership and discipline, the club has more than 200 members and 20 coaches that support kids of all ages achieve their potential.
The youth centre opened on September 11, 1976 - a major $250,000 project since its founding in 1962 by the Miranda RSL Sub Branch and the Miranda Magpies Sports Club with the financial support of the Sutherland Shire Council and state and federal governments.
Activities over time have grown to include boxing, wrestling, physical culture, jujitsu, gymnastics, dance - ballet, tap jazz, ballroom and belly dancing, basketball, archery, squash, table tennis and many more.
With the motto 'have fun, get fit, get involved', the youth club has highly-trained instructors including former Olympians, and there has been a high degree of competitive success.
It has run school programs since 1986 and has worked with disability groups and encourages community participation by focusing on assisting troubled and disadvantaged youth.
In the late 60s, the establishment of several other youth organisations in the Miranda area caused a significant drop in membership. In more recent times, although two long COVID-19 lockdowns have taken their toll, the club continued to press on, and has grown to become a much-loved centre in the region.
Lifetime committee club member and former club secretary and president until 2021, Ann Corey-Hewitt, says she is proud of the club's inclusiveness.
"It's special because I like the way that the kids, including ones with disabilities, have fun," she said. "It's good exercise and good for the brain because they have to concentrate.
"The people who are involved are very dedicated to the cause."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
