Three months' trial of Quiet Hour at Service NSW Engadine

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 30 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
Premier Gladys Berejiklian opens the Service NSW centre at Engadine in 2020.Picture John Veage

Customers will be asked to silence their mobile phones and staff will turn down the volume of ticket announcements during a three-months' trial of a Quiet Hour at Service NSW Engadine.

