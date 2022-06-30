Customers will be asked to silence their mobile phones and staff will turn down the volume of ticket announcements during a three-months' trial of a Quiet Hour at Service NSW Engadine.
The initiative, designed to provide a lower-sensory experience for people with disabilities, has been introduced on Tuesdays from 10.30am to 11.30am and Thursdays between 3pm and 4pm.
The Engadine centre is one of only three in Sydney and eight in NSW involved in the trial.
If successful, the move could be extended to more Service NSW centres in late 2022.
Service NSW says, during the Quiet Hour, participating service centres will aim to have:
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said, "Quiet Hour offers a lower-sensory experience by making changes such as reducing noise and lighting where possible.
"The changes may include the volume of music and customer ticket announcements being turned down and requesting customers to turn their phones to silent.
"Staff will also complete additional disability awareness training to help provide customers with extra support during their visit.
"It is important for our community to be inclusive, so I am thrilled Engadine Service NSW will be part of the Quiet Hour pilot."
Service NSW also offers hearing loops, low counters and other accessibility features.
More information https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/about-us/our-organisation/supporting-customers-disability
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
