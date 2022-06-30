Free flu shots for NSW residents will be extended until July 17 amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the latest data shows only one in four children aged under five has had a flu shot, while the figures are even lower for kids aged five to 15.
"It's really worrying that just over 18 per cent of children and teenagers have had a flu jab and for kids aged six months to five years, the figure is 25 per cent," Mr Hazzard said.
"These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney's two children's hospitals with flu than with COVID."
Mr Hazzard urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a free flu shot.
"It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU so please, book in today," Mr Hazzard said.
The uptake of the influenza vaccine in adults is equally worrying he said, with less than 40 per cent of 50 to 65 year-olds and only 64 per cent of those aged over 65 having a flu jab.
Typically, flu season peaks in August but influenza numbers are rising.
NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant urged more people to come forward for their influenza vaccination to prevent unnecessary hospitalisations.
"More than 1000 people presented to our EDs with flu-like illness last week and almost 165 were so unwell they were admitted, including very young children," Dr Chant said.
"Please take advantage of the offer of the free vaccination to protect yourself against the flu this winter. There is plenty of supply and appointments available at GPs and pharmacies."
The latest Respiratory Surveillance Report also reveals there is an anticipated increase in COVID-19 re-infections during winter.
"Any potential increase in infections will depend on a combination of factors, including immunity levels in the population and behavioural factors, so it is vital that anyone who is eligible for a booster dose who hasn't yet received it does so as soon as possible," Dr Chant said.
An Australian-first COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study showed that receipt of a booster (third) COVID-19 vaccine dose provided 65 per cent greater protection against hospitalisation or death from Omicron than two vaccine doses. For adults aged 70 years and over the benefits were especially great. The benefits of a third dose were also significant in those aged 40-69 years.
