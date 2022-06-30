St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Free flu shots extended until July 17

By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 30 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:15am
Winter jab protection: Flu shots will be free until July 17. Picture: Adam McLean

Free flu shots for NSW residents will be extended until July 17 amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.

