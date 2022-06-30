In the three years since launching, Hananingen has quickly made a name as being the place where floristry meets art. Using carefully crafted florals Yuka Kono, owner of the Hananingen studio, creates striking headpieces that can be used for photoshoots and runways, and specialises in corporate floral styling, weddings and workshops for the public. "I want my arrangements to be full of life and joy," Yuka said. "I want to make my clients smile and encourage them to learn about and appreciate nature."

