Several businesses in St George and Sutherland Shire have won awards in this year's 2022 Sydney Fresh Market Awards.
The top gong went to Fruitezy Miranda, which was was crowned Greengrocer of the Year.
Jannali Quality Fruit and Vegetables was announced the winner for service excellence.
In the florist category, B&M Florist, Monterey, was named the winner in the retail presentation category.
Hananingen was the winner in the new category for non/retail/studio florists.
Following a two-year hiatus the winners were recognised at an event on June 29 in Sydney.
NSW and ACT's top florists, greengrocers, providores, wholesalers and content creators gathered as the freshest and best in the business, at the cocktail function at the ICC Sydney.
Sydney Markets was forced to cancel the award ceremony twice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year, the industry's elite came out in numbers to celebrate and acknowledge their achievements, staff, colleagues and resilience.
The Fresh Awards encourage and acknowledge best practice and innovation in the growing, retailing, wholesaling and content creation of fresh produce and flowers.
This year saw 63 finalists recognised across 17 categories.
Fruitezy Miranda owner, Max, and his team taste all of the produce before it comes to the store, which also sells deli produce, gourmet sauces, canned goods and fresh flowers. "The point of difference is our relationship with our customers and a determination to always keep them happy and satisfied," he said.
Mother and son of Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables, Barbara and Tim, have been part of the industry for more than 30 years. "We have adapted to the changing attitudes and needs of shoppers by adding the option of home delivery, which has proven to be a welcomed addition to the business," they said.
In 1987, Bill and Maria Rizos took over Monterey Mixed business, a corner store. Shortly after the name was changed to B&M Florist and Maria began to study the fine art of floristry. The business grew and 34 years later B&M Florist is still family-owned and a team of 10.
In the three years since launching, Hananingen has quickly made a name as being the place where floristry meets art. Using carefully crafted florals Yuka Kono, owner of the Hananingen studio, creates striking headpieces that can be used for photoshoots and runways, and specialises in corporate floral styling, weddings and workshops for the public. "I want my arrangements to be full of life and joy," Yuka said. "I want to make my clients smile and encourage them to learn about and appreciate nature."
Chief Executive of Sydney Markets, Brad Latham, said the awards shone a light on the "heroes of the industry."
"They have had to navigate some of the most challenging times in business both with the pandemic and natural disasters, yet not only have they survived, many have thrived. These small businesses have remained cornerstones of our local communities, pivoting and adapting to ensure they can continue to service their customers," he said.
Retailers and growers were evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program. They were judged on produce quality and freshness, customer service and industry knowledge, store appearance and innovative approaches.
They were assessed by a panel of esteemed judges including journalists, authors and industry experts.
