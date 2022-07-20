A ceremonial military parade, which has its roots in ancient Roman times, will be held for the first time in Sutherland Shire.
The 70th anniversary of Sutherland-based 318 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets will be marked by a Freedom Of Entry Parade on Sunday July 31.
It will involve a ceremony in the council car park in Flora Street, Sutherland, followed by a march down the street to the council's administration building.
The commander of Sutherland Shire Police Area Command will challenge the squadron's commanding officer before presenting him with a signed scroll from the mayor permitting Freedom of Entry to Sutherland Shire.
The march will continue to the council grounds where there will be morning tea and a presentation.
Freedom of Entry (or Freedom of the City) refers to the military being granted permission to enter a city with "with drums beating, colours flying, and swords drawn".
The honour dates to ancient Roman times, when armies were forbidden to enter walled cities, in order to keep citizens (and their leaders) safe.
It was also an honour granted to troops that had earned the trust of the local populace, either through some valiant action or simply by being a familiar presence.
In modern times, martial freedom of the city is an entirely ceremonial honour, usually bestowed upon a unit with historic ties to the area, as a token of appreciation for their long and and dedicated service.
It is the highest accolade that can be given to a unit, and can be held only once.
318 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets have been based at various locations within Sutherland Shire since 1978, and moved to Sutherland Multi User Depot in Rawson Avenue (Old Princes Highway) in 2004.
The parade will involve the closure of sections of Flora Street and Eton Street between 10:30am and 11.15am.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
