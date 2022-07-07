Colourful costumes and vibrant culture will combine for a celebration that is close to the hearts of a tight-knit group of friends who were connected by chance 50 years ago.
Known as the young Peruvian girls from 1972, the women who call Australia home, will gather in unified patriotism, marking a golden era in their lives.
Among those reflecting on the migration adventure that began in South America, is Isabel Almendrades of Brighton-Le-Sands.
She was in her 20s when her journey to a new country outside the comforts of her native country began. Having freshly graduated from the Journalist College in Peru, she found herself taking a secret mission as an undercover reporter working for a Peruvian newspaper.
"I made some enquires about travelling to Australia and a colleague told me 'Australia is known as the New England, and is in need of women to increase the population," Ms Almendrades said.
"They were accepting Peruvian girls who were single and well-educated. I was told that there were rumours about the girls being brought here for prostitution. I asked my colleague, 'how do you know all this?' He said that his aunty was the secretary at the Australian Embassy in Peru. So I went to speak with her and I was given the assurance that nothing nasty was going on with the girls. She suggested I was free to travel with them and write about this Australian migration program."
The ambitious reporter was starry-eyed and chasing a career. But she soon found herself bonding with the 22 girls on board the plane. A young, intrigued journalist, she was enveloped into the experience.
"Some of the girls had read a bulletin announcement from the Australian Embassy, asking professional people to migrate. There were girls from Peru, Chile and Colombia," Ms Almendrades said.
"On arrival we were offered a job according to our skills and language. Many girls worked as baby-sitters, housekeepers and in clerical roles while waiting to take English classes.
"The girls were driven by the limousines to go for an job interview and we were paid $50 a week. While we were unemployed we had free accommodation and meals, free health insurance and travel concession.
"It was not easy. We cried. We missed our families who we left behind...but this was our beginning in this beautiful country."
Leaving behind her former job as a reporter, Ms Almendrades sought out her true passion - working closely with people. She changed careers and found firm ground in the travel industry. But then Ansett collapsed, and she returned to study, taking on a course in community services.
Working with migrant refugees, much like herself, she supported others who were also on the immigration path.
"A lot were in need of mental health support," Ms Almendrades said. "I loved working with people. English was my second language, but I worked hard."
She continued into studying her Master degrees at Sydney University. But a year later, she suffered a ruptured aneurysm and was in an induced coma for six weeks. She survived, and is now in the middle of writing her life story - a book to leave behind for her family.
As for the life-long friends she made on that fateful trip, their chance meeting turned into a cherished and shared history. She also coordinates a social support group for the women.
"We have had many government jobs, and are retired now. We married men from different nationalities, created families here, and most of us are grandmothers now," Ms Almendrades said.
"Many of the ladies live alone after their husbands died or they ended up divorced. We meet regularly, we volunteer at nursing homes and when we gather, we talk about the migration of us young, single girls."
The ladies will dance their way into Ramsgate RSL on July 29, when they will celebrated not only their arrival to their adopted home, but also proudly mark Peru Independence Day.
"There will be all women - our female consul general will be attending, there will be dancing, traditional Peruvian music, a band and DJ and a traditional waltz," Ms Almendrades said.
See them perform at 7.30pm.
