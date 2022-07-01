Boutique Little Parrot restaurant near Oak Park, Cronulla is expanding into the adjoining vacant shop and laneway.
The laneway will be converted into an alfresco dining area with a retractable roof for 30 people.
A development application has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council to fill the gap between the restaurant and SixSmith cafe in the row of three commercial premises in Ewos Parade.
Little Parrot opened in 2013 as a spin-off from from the well-known Blue Parrot restaurant in Surf Road, Cronulla.
Stuart Spillman bought Little Parrot in April 2021 and, after steering it through the COVID challenge with a takeaway service for many months, is now embarking on expansion.
"The shop next door hasn't been used for about 15 years, and next to it is a laneway," he said.
"Little Parrot will remain sit down dining and the shop next door will be pizza and antipasto.
"The idea is you will walk into the shop next door and find a pizza oven and bar.
"That will be a service area and the laneway will be a seating area with a retractable roof.
"It will be something different for the area and will pull the row of shops together nicely.
"SixSmith does a great job and we have been here for a long time."
The DA said the project would allow for a range of dining options for future customers of Little Parrot.
"This will include outdoor dining for 30 people (within the boundaries of the site), and indoor dining area to accommodate 10 people," the DA said.
"Fitout includes the kitchen, bar, pizza oven, new windows and decorative work.
"Additional works are also proposed to erect additional floor area at the rear of the restaurant area to facilitate three toilets, including one that is accessible.
"Entry to the tenancy is controlled via one access point for patrons, ensuring that the host and maitre'd greet patrons and ensure there is a table available.
"While one access point is ensured, the tenancy will also enjoy an opening from the alfresco area via a fixed decorative wrought iron gate facing Ewos Parade, activating and ensuring passive surveillance of the streetscape."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
