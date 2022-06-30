Saints Female Referee Initiative

Building on the programs delivered during the 2022 Female Football Week, Football St George has announced its Female Referee Initiative which is open to all females from the St George region that have refereeing interest.
The initiative provides opportunities for these females to access free education courses and registration with the Referees Association.
This includes free registration to a Level 4 Referees course, the costs of the program will be covered for up to 20 aspiring female referees.
Football St George General Manager Phil Brown said everyone knows that a game of football is better with a referee than without one.
"Referee numbers and coverage at matches has long been a challenge for community football.
"By removing the entry level costs for education and registration, we hope that more women and girls will take up refereeing and experience the leadership and community benefits that being a referee brings".
For more information: footballstgeorge.com.au
