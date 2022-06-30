St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Saints Female Referee Initiative

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:30am, first published June 30 2022 - 10:24am
Whistle:Football St George has announced its Female Referee Initiative .

Building on the programs delivered during the 2022 Female Football Week, Football St George has announced its Female Referee Initiative which is open to all females from the St George region that have refereeing interest.

