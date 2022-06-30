Shire council meetings go online

Sutherland Shire Council has caught up with many others and is livestreaming meetings from this month.
Audio visual recordings, via YouTube, will be accessed from the council's website.
There will also be provision for residents to make statements about matters of concern remotely.
A spokesman said the council had long enabled local residents and those with an interest in issues affecting Sutherland Shire to find out more about how they were being addressed by encouraging attendance at meetings, having a public forum as part of council meetings, providing meeting papers, minutes and audio recordings of meetings via the council website.
"The recent adoption of council's new code of meeting practice paves the way for the roll-out of livestreaming, in addition to the continued provision of meeting papers and minutes online via council's website," he said.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the addition of live webcasting of council meetings would further enhance the ability for local residents to understand and contribute to decisions made about the issues of concern to them.
"Council has a keen interest in ensuring local residents are engaged and informed in the future of our community and in the decisions that affect them, so by providing easy access to real-time broadcast of these deliberations, we will enable residents more opportunity to keep up to date on the issues that matter," he said.
Many other councils have been livestreaming their meetings for a long time.
Georges River Council has a webcast archive going back to early 2021.
An explanation for the delay at Sutherland Shire Council has been sought.
More information: www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/Council/Meetings-and-Minutes/Meetings.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
