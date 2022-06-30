St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Council plays catch-up and introduces livestreaming of meetings

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire council meetings go online

Sutherland Shire Council has caught up with many others and is livestreaming meetings from this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.